Steelers listed as potential landing spot for superstar CB

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to retool their secondary this offseason. Specifically, they need to bring in new cornerbacks to compliment Joey Porter Jr. The likes of Levi Wallace and Patrick Peterson left a lot to be desired in 2023, and Pittsburgh would do themselves a lot of favors if they looked to get another stud on the outside.

Well, they have the opportunity to do just that.

Chiefs’ star L’Jarius Sneed will be a free agent this offseason, and PFF lists Pittsburgh as a potential landing spot for the superstar cornerback.

Who should sign L'Jarius Sneed this offseason? pic.twitter.com/CSfSWBT1Bs — PFF (@PFF) January 24, 2024

Sneed has been terrific for the Chiefs since being drafted in 2020. He’s totaled 10 interceptions over the last four seasons, and he didn’t allow a touchdown pass throughout the entire regular season in 2023. According to Spotrac, Sneed’s expected value on the market would be a a four-year. $65.3 million deal, which would pay him roughly $16.3 million per year.

While I don’t expect Sneed to leave Kansas City, this is a “never say never” league where anything can happen. Especially if the Chiefs win another Super Bowl and other teams can offer Sneed more money than what Brett Veach and Kansas City can.