Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick accepts the Bart Starr Award

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick accepted the Bart Starr Award at the annual Super Bowl breakfast in Las Vegas.

The award highlights a player for their character and leadership off the football field. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin introduced Fitzpatrick and spoke about his star safety.

“What a blessing and honor to be here,” Tomlin said. “Particularly because of that young man sitting before me... It’s an honor to be associated with him and it’s an honor to present him with the Bart Starr Award.”

Fitzpatrick thanked Tomlin before getting into his acceptance speech.

“When I was told that I won this award, it came as a surprise to me,” Fitzpatrick said. “This past year I missed a lot of playing time. I missed seven games, I wasn’t able to finish three. So I had a lot of time to do a lot of reflecting, a lot of time in isolation, a lot of time in meditation along with God, just sitting at his feet... As I receiver this award for my good character, my good relationship with the Lord, I just want everybody to know that I’m nothing but the product of sitting at the feet of Jesus... I want to thank the Starr family for nominating me for the award. I want to thank all my teammates and peers to voted me for the award. And go Steelers and God bless.”

