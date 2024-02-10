 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

T.J. Watt doubles down on DPOY snub, says he’ll use it as motivation

Watt finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting

By Jarrett Bailey
Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers star edge rusher T.J. Watt finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting. The 2021 winner made his feelings known on X ahead of the NFL Honors, posting “Nothing I’m not used to” ahead of the ceremony beginning.

SB Nation’s JP Acosta asked Watt about his post, and his overall feelings on not winning the award.

“It was just one of those things where people were seeing that I wasn’t there, I wanted to let them know why I wasn’t there and it was a situation where it is something I’m truly used to at this point. So it’s used as motivation going forward.”

Watt lost out on the award to Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett, despite clearing Garrett in several statistics including sacks, pressures, hits on the quarterback, hurries, tackles for loss, and pass deflections, as well as having an interception and a touchdown on the year.

