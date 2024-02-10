T.J. Watt doubles down on DPOY snub, says he’ll use it as motivation

Pittsburgh Steelers star edge rusher T.J. Watt finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting. The 2021 winner made his feelings known on X ahead of the NFL Honors, posting “Nothing I’m not used to” ahead of the ceremony beginning.

Nothing I’m not used to. — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) February 9, 2024

SB Nation’s JP Acosta asked Watt about his post, and his overall feelings on not winning the award.

“It was just one of those things where people were seeing that I wasn’t there, I wanted to let them know why I wasn’t there and it was a situation where it is something I’m truly used to at this point. So it’s used as motivation going forward.”

Our own @acosta32_jp caught up with TJ Watt to get some clarity on the tweet he sent after losing Defensive Player of the Year pic.twitter.com/bBx4wjJkll — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 10, 2024

Watt lost out on the award to Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett, despite clearing Garrett in several statistics including sacks, pressures, hits on the quarterback, hurries, tackles for loss, and pass deflections, as well as having an interception and a touchdown on the year.