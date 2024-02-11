Steelers expected to pursue QB Ryan Tannehill

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to pursue veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill in free agency, according to Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport, and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

“With new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, the expectation is Pittsburgh will explore adding free agent Ryan Tannehill, who had his best years with the Titans while Smith was the OC there,” the insiders wrote.

The Titans may have had success under Tannehill, but the peak of that success came five years ago. If you were hoping for any real changes to be made at the quarterback position, this is not a move that will bring any of those changes.

While of course we have a month until free agency begins and a lot can change between now and then, this would be another uninspired addition to the quarterback room that we’ve become used to from the Steelers. Should this be the move they make, it would be extremely disappointing and leave little to be excited about for 2024.