ESPN’s Adam Schefter: Mike Tomlin is a big fan of Justin Fields

Schefter spoke on The Pat McAfee Show

By Jarrett Bailey
Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to make some sort of move at quarterback this offseason.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN’s Adam Schefter was asked about who Pittsburgh may bring in at quarterback.

“We know that Pittsburgh is going to go out and get some type of quarterback,” Schefter said. “Whether that’s Ryan Tannehill, whether that’s Russell Wilson, whether that’s Justin Fields.”

Tone Digs and the rest of the crew showed audible interest after Schefter mentioned Fields’ name.

“Justin Fields, I know Mike Tomlin’s a big fan of Justin Fields,” Schefter added. “We’ll keep that in mind during the offseason and the coming weeks.”

The Steelers haven’t ruled out trading for a quarterback, though it has been said by Art Rooney that it would be unlikely. However, if the price is right, the Steelers could make a move for Fields.

