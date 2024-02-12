 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers moving on from QB Mitch Trubisky

The Steelers signed Trubisky ahead of the 2022 season

By Jarrett Bailey
Pittsburgh Steelers v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

While the 2024 NFL league year doesn’t officially begin for another month, we know one player that won’t be back in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers and quarterback Mitch Trubisky have mutually agreed to part ways. The former Bears and Bills quarterback signed with the Steelers ahead of the 2022 season on a two-year deal for $14.2 million. He signed an extension with the Steelers in May of 2023, a move that was designed to free up cap space. However, Trubisky’s performance saw him get benched for Mason Rudolph after losing his only two starts of the season against the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts.

The Steelers went 2-5 in Trubisky’s seven starts over the last two seasons. In his 12 appearances in that span, he threw eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He will now seek a new start on a new team once he is able to do so in March.

