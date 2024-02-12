Steelers moving on from QB Mitch Trubisky

While the 2024 NFL league year doesn’t officially begin for another month, we know one player that won’t be back in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers and quarterback Mitch Trubisky have mutually agreed to part ways. The former Bears and Bills quarterback signed with the Steelers ahead of the 2022 season on a two-year deal for $14.2 million. He signed an extension with the Steelers in May of 2023, a move that was designed to free up cap space. However, Trubisky’s performance saw him get benched for Mason Rudolph after losing his only two starts of the season against the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts.

The #Steelers and QB Mitchell Trubisky have decided to mutually part ways, sources say. The sides spoke to assess the situation and Trubisky, 29, gets a fresh start just over a month ahead of the start of the league year and free agency. pic.twitter.com/FqEFhqcuei — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 12, 2024

The Steelers went 2-5 in Trubisky’s seven starts over the last two seasons. In his 12 appearances in that span, he threw eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He will now seek a new start on a new team once he is able to do so in March.