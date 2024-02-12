Steelers release P Pressley Harvin, OT Chuks Okorafor

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t done making roster moves.

After already releasing quarterback Mitch Trubisky, the Steelers have added two more players to that list.

Pittsburgh has released punter Pressley Harvin and offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor. Harvin was under constant scrutiny over the last three seasons for his consistent disappointment, constantly shanking punts and putting Pittsburgh’s defense in bad situations in terms of field position.

Okorafor was benched mid-season for rookie Broderick Jones. He said after the season he would like to play somewhere where he has a chance to be a starter.

In addition to releasing Trubisky, the Steelers also released P Pressley Harvin III and OL Chukwuma Okorafor, team announces — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) February 12, 2024

The Steelers drafted Okorafor in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Western Michigan, and he became a full-time starter in 2020. Harvin was drafted in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft and was the Steelers’ punter for the last three seasons. Both will now look for new beginnings once the league year begins in March.