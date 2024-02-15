A former member of the Pittsburgh Steelers is re-entering the coaching ranks in the NFL with the Washington Commanders, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

A couple notable assistants: Former NFL QB David Blough is the assistant QBs coach, while former #Steelers CB William Gay is the assistant DBs coach.

Gay, 39, was a fifth-round draft pick by the Steelers in 2007, where he became an iron man of sorts. In his 11-year career, Gay did not miss a single game due to injury. He played 16 games a year for 11 seasons, including 15 playoff games for the Steelers during his career.

He spent the first five years of his career in Pittsburgh before a brief detour in 2012 with the Arizona Cardinals. He eventually returned to Pittsburgh for the final five years of his career. In 2018, he was in training camp with the New York Giants, but he was cut before the season began and retired shortly after.

Gay became a coaching intern under Mike Tomlin for the 2019 season, which helped him land a job with Missouri State coaching defensive backs in 2020. However, Gay didn’t land a job in 2021 and remained out of football until now as Dan Quinn has hired him to the Commanders staff. He did earn a coaching fellowship with the Cowboys back in the 2023 offseason, which will help prepare him for what’s to come.