Steelers DL Cam Heyward undergoes surgery

It’s been an eventful few weeks for Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward.

He was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year at the NFL Honors on Thursday, February 8th, being recognized for his work in the Pittsburgh community. Now, he is getting his body right for what will be his 14th NFL season.

The three-time All-Pro posted an update to his Instagram story showing that he had underwent surgery.

Looks like Steelers DL Cam Heyward underwent an offseason surgery pic.twitter.com/KZIM989YiN — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) February 19, 2024

The extent of the surgery is unknown, but this is his second surgery since September when he underwent surgery for a groin injury after suffering the injury in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Regardless, Heyward is an integral part of the Steelers’ defense, and having him as healthy as possible is the top priority both for him and the team. Pittsburgh will need No. 97 in the wreaking havoc in 2024 as they try to build toward winning their first playoff game in eight seasons.