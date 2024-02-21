Although he isn’t the biggest name for the Pittsburgh Steelers, backup defensive lineman Armon Watts is ready to step in at a moment’s notice throughout his first year with the Black and Gold.

The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly writes about why the team would be willing to re-sign Watts this offseason.

Watts played more early in the season with Heyward out compared to down the stretch. He had only 22 snaps over the final three games against run-heavy teams, which is not a good sign of what the Steelers think of him moving forward. However, Watts is young, won’t cost much (likely the league minimum) and plays on the defensive line, which should be valuable to the Steelers. He had 15 tackles and three quarterback hits in 15 games this season.

While his production waned in the latter half of the season, Watts can return to the Steelers and play in some big spots. With Cameron Heyward continuing to age, Watts is someone who could eat some snaps that the Steelers legend may not be able to fulfill with injuries and mileage catching up. He’s also a cheaper option compared to a rookie or new veteran who may struggle within the system.

The decision of whether or not to retain Watts may not be life or death, but the small choices could become big at any moment during the year, so it needs to be the right one. The depth he provided proved particularly valuable in the absence of Heyward this season, who missed six games with a groin injury that landed him on injured reserve.

What other impending free agents do you hope the Steelers bring back in 2024? Join our community at Behind The Steel Curtain and let us know in the comments!