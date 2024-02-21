Justin Fields lists Pittsburgh as one of his favorite places to play

Bears quarterback Justin Fields appeared on The St. Brown Brothers Podcast to discuss a variety of topics. Amongst those were why he unfollowed the Bears on Instagram, to which the quarterback explained that he was going on vacation and didn’t want the constant talk of if he would be traded to appear on his timeline.

He was also asked about his favorite places to play outside of Chicago, and he highlighted Pittsburgh as a favorite.

“Pittsburgh,” Fields said. “Pittsburgh was lit... Just with the terrible towels my rookie year.”

Fields added that he doesn’t want to leave Chicago, and if it were up to him, he wouldn’t.

“I can’t see myself playing in another place,” Fields said. “If it was up to me, I would stay in Chicago.”

Justin Fields doubles down on Pittsburgh being his favorite place to play and in his top 3 away stadiums. pic.twitter.com/EoYIJ8f67i — Baku (@Mazursky8895) February 21, 2024

The Steelers have been labeled as a landing spot for Fields, as the Bears are expected to take a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.