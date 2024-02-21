 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Justin Fields lists Pittsburgh as one of his favorite places to play

Fields has been linked to the Steelers in recent rumors

By Jarrett Bailey
/ new
Chicago Bears v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Bears quarterback Justin Fields appeared on The St. Brown Brothers Podcast to discuss a variety of topics. Amongst those were why he unfollowed the Bears on Instagram, to which the quarterback explained that he was going on vacation and didn’t want the constant talk of if he would be traded to appear on his timeline.

He was also asked about his favorite places to play outside of Chicago, and he highlighted Pittsburgh as a favorite.

“Pittsburgh,” Fields said. “Pittsburgh was lit... Just with the terrible towels my rookie year.”

Fields added that he doesn’t want to leave Chicago, and if it were up to him, he wouldn’t.

“I can’t see myself playing in another place,” Fields said. “If it was up to me, I would stay in Chicago.”

The Steelers have been labeled as a landing spot for Fields, as the Bears are expected to take a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...