Patrick Peterson blasts Matt Canada: ‘We did nothing to exploit the defense’

It’s no secret that Matt Canada was a bad offensive coordinator, and may be the most loathed coach of any sort in the history of Pittsburgh sports (if you have any others in mind, drop them in the comments).

Fans spent the entirety of his tenure as the Steelers’ OC blasting his play-calling, and it’s lack of effectiveness. Well, that criticism is no longer coming just from fans.

Speaking on his All Things Covered podcast, Patrick Peterson spoke about Canada and the offense.

“We were just super stagnant,” Peterson said. “We did nothing to exploit the defense. I feel like we [were] just very basic and elementary.”

Pittsburgh never eclipsed 400 yards of offense while Canada was the offensive coordinator, and immediately did so in their first game after his firing against the Cincinnati Bengals.

New offensive coordinator Arthur Smith doesn’t have a high bar to clear in terms of expectations as he enters his first year in charge of the offense.