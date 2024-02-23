Steelers release center Mason Cole ahead of free agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they have released center Mason Cole via their X account Friday.

Cole started at center the last two seasons for the Steelers after signing a three-year contract in March of 2022. After a serviceable first season, Cole’s problems were apparent in 2023. His struggles to adequately snap the ball often left Steelers fans in dismay. The front office in Pittsburgh clearly felt the same.

Cole was set to make $6.2 million in the final year of his contract in 2024. His release will save the black and gold $4.75 million per Over the Cap.

There has been plenty of chatter surrounding some of the upper-echelon prospects at center in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. Names like Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson and West Virginia’s Zach Frazier have dominated headlines in Steelers’ circles. Pittsburgh holds the 20th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

If Pittsburgh decides to go the veteran route, free agent and 2023 Denver Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry III figures to be a popular name on the market as arguably the top center on the board. Cushenberry III was able to come into his own in the last few seasons after struggling early in his career.

Whether they choose to add through free agency, or the draft remains to be seen, but one thing is certain — Cole’s release leaves zero doubt that the Steelers will be adding a center.