Steelers GM Omar Khan’s NFL Combine press conference postponed

Khan did not speak at the Combine

By Jarrett Bailey
/ new
Kansas City Chiefs v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan was scheduled to speak to the media on Tuesday at 10:30 AM as one of the first press conferences to open up the week of the NFL Combine. However, that never took place.

Khan’s press conference was postponed after a death in the family. Khan’s time was removed from the list of head coaches and general managers scheduled to speak and labeled as “TBD.” It is yet to be determined if and when, as well as who, will hold a press conference of any kind in representation of the Steelers this week.

We will do our very best to keep you posted on what ultimately happens and if the Steelers have any representation hold a press conference of any sort. Coaches and GMs are slated to speak Tuesday and Wednesday.

