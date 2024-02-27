Steelers GM Omar Khan’s NFL Combine press conference postponed

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan was scheduled to speak to the media on Tuesday at 10:30 AM as one of the first press conferences to open up the week of the NFL Combine. However, that never took place.

Khan’s press conference was postponed after a death in the family. Khan’s time was removed from the list of head coaches and general managers scheduled to speak and labeled as “TBD.” It is yet to be determined if and when, as well as who, will hold a press conference of any kind in representation of the Steelers this week.

#Steelers GM Omar Khan's media availability at the NFL Combine is now TBD following a death in the family. Khan was originally scheduled to speak at 10:30 today. — Joe Clark (@jclark1233) February 27, 2024

We will do our very best to keep you posted on what ultimately happens and if the Steelers have any representation hold a press conference of any sort. Coaches and GMs are slated to speak Tuesday and Wednesday.