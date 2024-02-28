Steelers tumble down ranks in 2024 Player Report Card from NFLPA

The annual NFLPA Player Team Report card rankings were announced Wednesday, and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ scores stuck out like a sore thumb, officially ranked 28th among the 32 NFL teams for their overall grade during the 2023 season.

The Steelers officially graded 28th or worse in the categories of treatment of families (29th), nutrition/dietitian (30th), locker room (30th), training room (29th), training staff (28th), team travel (28th) and ownership (31st).

Yikes.

Steelers NFLPA report card -- as graded by the players.



The worst grade of all came in regards to ownership, where players assigned an “F” grade to Art Rooney II. Conversely, Steelers HC Mike Tomlin’s player-assigned grade ranked fifth among NFL coaches.

In addition to the rankings grade, the NFLPA provided a summary of their findings:

The Pittsburgh Steelers ranked 28th this year. Unsurprisingly, the highest marks for the club go to head coach Mike Tomlin, with respondents reporting that he creates a great workplace culture by respecting them and their time. Beyond Mike Tomlin, in the opinion of responding players, the Steelers fall short and far behind workplace standards across the NFL. For example: They are one of four teams that do not provide their players’ families with either a family room or daycare on gameday. They are one of seven teams whose players feel their weight room is no better than where they could train offsite. The players feel like they lack the necessary staffing in the training room to receive the appropriate amount of individualized care. There is little confidence among respondents in the willingness of club owner Art Rooney ll to invest in a better workplace, as he ranks second to last in this year’s report. Read more about the improvements required of the Steelers organization in nearly every category below.

In last year’s survey covering the 2022 season, the Steelers ranked 22nd among NFL teams. The NFLPA shared at that time:

The common theme that arose through player respondents’ feedback was a feeling that there is a lack of resources and investment into the facility. Player respondents believe that the team is understaffed in both the weight room and the training room; and, unlike the majority of the league, they do not offer a family room or daycare for the players’ families on gameday. Only 44% of players who responded feel like Steelers owner Art Rooney II is willing to invest money into upgrading their facilities, ranking him tied for 29th in this category.

It does not appear that they took to heart the feedback received — at least, in the eyes of their players — over the past year.

The Miami Dolphins led the league in overall rankings, having received “A” grades in every single category — to bottom. Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders came dead last in the overall rankings, receiving “F” grades in treatment of families, locker room, training room, training staff, team travel and head coach.