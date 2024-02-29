Steelers long-time play-by-play announcer Bill Hillgrove retires

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ long-time play-by-play announcer, Bill Hillgrove, announced his retirement from Steelers Radio Network Thursday, officially putting a bow on his announcing duties after 30 seasons with the team.
Hillgrove, a Western Pennsylvania native, made his way into the Pittsburgh radio scene in the 1960s, officially joining the Pitt Panthers basketball team as a road game broadcaster in 1969, eventually making his way to Pitt Football as the color commentator in 1970, eventually taking on play-by-play announcer duties in 1974 — both positions he intends to hold post-Steelers retirement.
Hillgrove’s career in local media continued to flourish, eventually making his way to the Pittsburgh Steelers alongside legend Myron Cope in 1994, having been a voice on the Steelers Radio Network ever since. Former offensive lineman Craig Wolfley has served alongside Hillgrove as the color analyst for the Pittsburgh Steelers since the 2021 NFL season.
