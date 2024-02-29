 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steelers long-time play-by-play announcer Bill Hillgrove retires

The local legend has called Steelers games for the past 30 seasons.

By Kate Magdziuk
/ new
Quarterback Terry Bradshaw of the Pittsburgh Steelers is interviewed by WTAE-TV sports reporter Bill Hillgrove (L) before a banquet commemorating the Steelers 50th season in the National Football League on October 9, 1982 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ long-time play-by-play announcer, Bill Hillgrove, announced his retirement from Steelers Radio Network Thursday, officially putting a bow on his announcing duties after 30 seasons with the team.

Hillgrove, a Western Pennsylvania native, made his way into the Pittsburgh radio scene in the 1960s, officially joining the Pitt Panthers basketball team as a road game broadcaster in 1969, eventually making his way to Pitt Football as the color commentator in 1970, eventually taking on play-by-play announcer duties in 1974 — both positions he intends to hold post-Steelers retirement.

Hillgrove’s career in local media continued to flourish, eventually making his way to the Pittsburgh Steelers alongside legend Myron Cope in 1994, having been a voice on the Steelers Radio Network ever since. Former offensive lineman Craig Wolfley has served alongside Hillgrove as the color analyst for the Pittsburgh Steelers since the 2021 NFL season.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...