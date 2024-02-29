3 biggest takeaways from Omar Khan’s NFL Combine press conference

After a two-day delay, Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan took to the podium in Indianapolis to speak to the media at the NFL Combine. These are the most noteworthy nuggets that caught my attention as we continue to roll toward the new league year.

Pittsburgh is open to all ideas at quarterback

I asked Khan how aggressive he and the organization planned on being when it comes to acquiring a proven quarterback.

“We’re looking at every option,” Khan said. “Right now we have one guy on our roster- it’s Kenny Pickett... he knows and we know there is going to be competition... we’ll look at all avenues.”

I asked #Steelers GM Omar Khan about how aggressive he plans on being when it comes to acquiring a proven quarterback.



“We’ll look at all avenues.” pic.twitter.com/YIHg78HARJ — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) February 29, 2024

While I wouldn’t expect a big trade (Justin Fields) or a huge splash in free agency (Kirk Cousins), there’s a greater than zero chance that the Steelers surprise us and make a big move. However, I’d expect someone along the lines of Ryan Tannehill, Russell Wilson, or Mason Rudolph. Speaking of...

The Steelers want Mason Rudolph back

Mark Kaboly of The Athletic asked Khan about the urgency of signing Mason Rudolph and bringing him back, to which Khan said the Steelers have reached out to their former third-round pick.

“We’ve had conversations, but it’s just sort of how the process goes,” Khan said. I can’t tell when the deal will get done, hopefully with us... but we’d like to have him back.”

Omar Khan on urgency of signing Mason Rudolph before new league year. pic.twitter.com/qIk7Y0976R — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) February 29, 2024

My best guess is the quarterback room will be Pickett, Rudolph, and insert name of fourth-round quarterback here.

The Steelers view Broderick Jones as a left tackle

Nick Farabaugh of Steelers Now asked Khan about if they plan to switch Broderick Jones to left tackle or if he’ll remain at right tackle, which Khan said Pittsburgh views him as a left tackle.

“He’s proven that he can play right tackle, but he was drafted to be a left tackle, and eventually he’ll be a left tackle.”

Asked Omar Khan about Broderick Jones’ spot next year.



Khan says ‘eventually he will be a left tackle’ and that he was ‘drafted to be a left tackle’. pic.twitter.com/Lpz6sJvgqM — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) February 29, 2024

If the Steelers plan to switch Jones to the left side this season, that may change how and when they attack the opposite tackle position in free agency and the draft.

Obviously, nothing too revealing. However, the nugget about Jones is quite noteworthy, especially with the uncertainty of how the Steelers plan to improve at tackle, and which tackle position that will be. It’s all a wait-and-see game until the legal tampering period begins, but we’ve seen already in the last year that Khan will be more aggressive than Kevin Colbert was, which is a promising change. As of what will come and what moves will be made, we’ll find out soon enough.