Le’Veon Bell wants to make NFL comeback but only with the Steelers

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell says he wants to make a comeback to the NFL, but with a catch- he only wants to do it in Pittsburgh.

“I won’t start training until like March,” Bell said on Snapchat. “And I’m gonna be honest with myself. I gotta go out there and be like I’m gonna put my foot in the ground. Do I feel it? Am I hurting? Can I go out there and really play again? And bro, I’m telling y’all right now when I go out there and train in March and if I hit April and I make the decision to come back to play in the NFL again, mark my words down- I will be better than I ever was. Ever. And I will only come back for that one team. I don’t gotta say no team, y’all know who it is.”

Le'Veon Bell is considering a return the the NFL. pic.twitter.com/X4UlYg8OUo — theScore (@theScore) February 4, 2024

Bell was a two-time All-Pro with the Steelers from 2013-18. He rushed for over 1,200 yards on three occasions and rushed for 35 touchdowns in a Steelers uniform and caught seven more. Bell’s last appearance came in 2021, where he appeared in a combined eight games for the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.