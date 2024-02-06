Steelers “aren’t closing the door” on trading for a QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a difficult spot. They have a quarterback whom they took in the first round two years ago that hasn’t played well, and a third-string quarterback that led them to the playoffs set to be a free agent.

Because of their lackluster quarterback play, Pittsburgh is expected to make some sort of move at quarterback, and head coach Mike Tomlin said they would be looking to bring in outside competition at the position.

But what about trading for a quarterback? The Chicago Bears are likely set to move on from Justin Fields, and many fans have been clamoring for the Steelers to pull the trigger on bringing the exciting dual-threat to the Steel City.

When asked if the Steelers would trade for a quarterback this offseason, owner Art Rooney II said it’s a possibility.

“As we sit here in early February, we’re not closing the door on anything,” Rooney said. “We have a lot of evaluations to go through and we’ll go through all of the options and do what we need to do to be better this coming season.”

Rooney noted that the Steelers need better play at quarterback at his press conference last week, as well as saying he was tired of not winning in the playoffs.

In a stacked AFC, it’s evident the Steelers need to get better under center. It’s just a matter of how much are they willing to spend, and what would they be willing to give up in order to do so.