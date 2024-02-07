Two former Steelers sign with UFL team

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland is joining the UFL, signing with the San Antonio Brahmas.

The Steelers’ former punter, Brad Wing, is also signing with the Brahmas.

McFarland was drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Maryland, but never got anything going outside of being a preseason standout while with the Steelers. McFarland appeared in 17 games with the Steelers from 2020-23, totaling 146 yards on 42 carries in that time.

He spent time as the Steelers’ kick returner in 2023, returning six kickoffs on the season, the furthest of which was returned 37 yards.

Wing began his NFL career with the Steelers in 2014 before spending the following three seasons with the New York Giants. Wing was out of the NFL from 2018-23 before the Steelers called him last season after Pressley Harvin went down with an injury. The LSU product spent two games in Pittsburgh, and will now join the Brahmas with his former Steelers’ teammate.