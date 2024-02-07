Art Rooney II says it’s “unlikely” that the Steelers trade for a QB

Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II has had a lot to say about the quarterback position over the last couple days.

Yesterday, while speaking to Bob Pompeani, Rooney said that the Steelers “aren’t closing the door” when it comes to making a move at quarterback.

Now, speaking to Andrew Stockey, it appears Rooney is walking back that statement, now saying it is unlikely the Steelers will trade for a quarterback.

“I don’t want to create a lot of speculation out there that we’re going out to make some blockbuster trade at the QB spot,” Rooney said. “I’d put it in the unlikely category.”

"I don't want to create a lot of speculation out there that we're going out to make some blockbuster trade at the QB spot. I don't. I'd put it in the unlikely category." — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) February 7, 2024

If the Steelers don’t make a move for a quarterback via trade, expect someone like Ryan Tannehill to be a likely target. He and new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith worked together in Tennessee when Smith was the offensive coordinator for the Titans. It doesn’t appear that a blockbuster move at quarterback will be in the Steelers’ future.