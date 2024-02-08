Steelers’ Cam Heyward wins 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward walks away from this year’s NFL Honors ceremony with some well-deserved hardware, officially named 2023 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year per NFL insider Aaron Wilson. The award “recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field,” of which Heyward has displayed consistently throughout his career.

This season marked Heyward’s sixth nomination for the award but his first time winning the honor. Heyward has served the community of Pittsburgh, and in particular, their youth, with his work through the Cameron Heyward Foundation. Some of their projects have included Craig’s Closet, an organization that provides clothing to high school boys in preparation for interviews and internships, as well as the Sacking Childhood Hunger campaign, the Literacy Project (in memory of his grandfather) and more.

Heyward will now receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice in celebration of the honor.