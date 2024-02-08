Steelers RB Najee Harris wins ‘Angry Run of the Year’ for 2023 season

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris won the Angry Run of the Year.

The run in which the Steelers’ star won the award for came against the Seattle Seahawks where he stiff armed and launched safety Riq Woolen through the air.

Najee Harris has won the Angry Run of the Year for his stiff arm against the Seahawks



pic.twitter.com/AmvJ06oRz1 — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) February 9, 2024

There can only be one.



ANGRY RUN of the Year



WHO YOU GOT. pic.twitter.com/Ny2lVGTPaa — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) February 7, 2024

While this isn’t an official NFL award, it is a fan favorite that was born from Kyle Brandt of Good Morning Football, where he hands out a scepter and t-shirt every week for the hardest and angriest run of the week in the NFL.

Harris isn’t the only Steeler to get recognized on the night. Defensive lineman Cam Heyward was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year for his work in the Pittsburgh community. Unfortunately, star edge rusher T.J. Watt was not named Defensive Player of the Year. Instead, the award went to Cleveland Browns’ star Myles Garrett who won the award for the first time in his career.