 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steelers RB Najee Harris wins ‘Angry Run of the Year’ for 2023 season

More hardware for the Black & Gold. Sort of.

By Jarrett Bailey
/ new
Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers stiff arms Riq Woolen #27 of the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 31, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Conor Courtney/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris won the Angry Run of the Year.

The run in which the Steelers’ star won the award for came against the Seattle Seahawks where he stiff armed and launched safety Riq Woolen through the air.

While this isn’t an official NFL award, it is a fan favorite that was born from Kyle Brandt of Good Morning Football, where he hands out a scepter and t-shirt every week for the hardest and angriest run of the week in the NFL.

Harris isn’t the only Steeler to get recognized on the night. Defensive lineman Cam Heyward was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year for his work in the Pittsburgh community. Unfortunately, star edge rusher T.J. Watt was not named Defensive Player of the Year. Instead, the award went to Cleveland Browns’ star Myles Garrett who won the award for the first time in his career.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...