Report: QB Russell Wilson to sign with Steelers at start of free agency

UPDATE: Per Ian Rapoport, Russell Wilson’s contract with the Steelers will be $1.2 million.

Although the main portion of NFL free agency doesn’t start until March 11, the Steelers have already made a splash. Per NFL insider Adam Schefter, free agent quarterback Russell Wilson plans to sign with the Steelers on a “team-friendly” one-year deal.

Wilson’s former team, the Denver Broncos, will still be on the hook for $38 million of the quarterback’s salary. The Steelers will reportedly be paying Wilson $1.2 million in 2024.

In 2023, Wilson passed for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Over his career, Wilson has made nine Pro Bowls. He also won Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seattle Seahawks.

The veteran quarterback is sure to be a strong contender for the Steelers’ starting job in 2024 as he enters his 13th year in the NFL.