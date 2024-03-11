 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cam Heyward wanted the Steelers to sign Russell Wilson

The future Hall of Famer had big influence in the signing

By Jarrett Bailey
New England Patriots v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Russell Wilson is officially a Pittsburgh Steeler, as Pittsburgh wasted no time to sign their new quarterback to a one-year deal.

When speaking on Good Morning Football about how the deal came together, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said two people had a big influence on the signing- Mike Tomlin and Cam Heyward.

“There were a couple of strong advocates for Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh throughout the process,” Pelissero said. “One of them was the veteran defensive lineman Cameron Heyward who, like Russell Wilson, is a former Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award winner. Heyward was certainly a strong voice in the locker room wanting Wilson brought aboard. The other was head coach Mike Tomlin, who spent a lot of time with Wilson during a visit to the team facility on Friday.”

With Heyward’s career nearing it’s final years, one would assume that he feels the urgency of wanting a chance to go on a deep playoff run and recognized the Steelers needed an upgrade at quarterback to do so. Heyward is entering his 14th NFL season in 2024.

