Steelers trade WR Diontae Johnson to Carolina Panthers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, per Adam Schefter.

Rumors had begun to swirl over the last several days that the Steelers were open to the idea of orchestrating a trade involving Johnson, and now he goes to Carolina as the new No. 1 receiver for Bryce Young in Dave Canales’ offense.

In return, the Steelers are getting cornerback Donte Jackson and a sixth-round pick. The Steelers are also sending a seventh-round pick as part of the deal.

Johnson is coming off a career-low 51 catches in 2023, and his 717 yards were his lowest in a season since his rookie season of 2019 when he had 680 yards.

Receiver will now be a bigger need for the Steelers than it already was, as Calvin Austin III is now the second receiver on the depth chart behind George Pickens. Expect Pittsburgh to make a move in free agency, as well as the draft to reload at the position.