Steelers propose moving NFL trade deadline back by one week

The Pittsburgh Steelers proposed a change to the NFL bylaws for the 2024 season, the league announced Wednesday. The proposal is to extend the NFL trade deadline (currently set for the Tuesday after Week 8) to the Tuesday following the conclusion of Week 9.

Their proposal to the league Constitution & Bylaws reads:

By Pittsburgh; amends Article XVI, Section 16.6 of the Constitution & Bylaws, to move the trading deadline to the Tuesday after Week 9 games. 16.6 By definition, a trade in the League is a transaction involving two or more clubs resulting in an outright or conditional assignment or exchange of player contracts, rights to players, selection choices, which transaction is not effected through the waiver system, the first refusal/compensation system of an operative collective bargaining agreement, or other special assignment procedures of this Constitution and Bylaws. There shall be no trades for past, future, or nominal consideration. Trades are permissible within the following period: Trades involving selection choices, player contracts and/or rights to players from club Reserve lists may be made only on days during which the League office is open to accept player personnel transactions from the period beginning on the first such day after the expiration of NFL Player Contracts and continuing until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the day after the date that the final game of the eighth ninth regular season weekend begins (i.e., Tuesday if the final game of such weekend’s schedule of games begins on Monday). — Submitted by Pittsburgh Effect: Moves the trading deadline to the Tuesday after the ninth weekend. Reason: Sets the trade deadline one week later at the mid-point of the 18-week regular season.

The rationale of extending the trading deadline is reasonable enough, especially considering the regular season was extended from 16 to 17 games in 2021. Bumping the trade deadline back one week to the Tuesday after Week 9 would put the deadline past the official halfway point of the season, rather than being just short of it.

The Steelers were the only team to recommend the extension of the trade deadline by one week. However, there were a number of teams who proposed the extension of the trade deadline by two weeks, including the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders, moving it to the Tuesday following the completion of the Week 10 game slate.