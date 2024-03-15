Steelers LB Patrick Queen: I hated tackling Jaylen Warren

Patrick Queen is officially the newest Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker after signing his contract on Friday.

While speaking to the media for the first time as a Steeler, Queen said he wants “to be that villain” after leaving the hated Ravens to join Pittsburgh. Queen also noted that the Steelers will let him wear No. 6.

The most notable question Queen was asked, though, was what Steelers’ player he hated playing against, and he didn’t hesitate with his answer.

“Mr. Warren,” Queen said.

Of course, he is referring to running back Jaylen Warren. Queen said everyone hates tackling No. 30 because how how physical he is as a runner.

Luckily for Queen, he won’t have to worry about that anymore. Unfortunately for whomever the Ravens put in his spot, Jaylen Warren isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and will still be a violent hassle to bring down every time he touches the ball.