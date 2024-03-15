Steelers defensive leaders all reached out to Russell Wilson

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially introduced Russell Wilson as their new quarterback on Friday.

Speaking at his introductory press conference, Wilson noted the defensive leaders, such as T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Cam Heyward were influential in him coming to Pittsburgh. He also noted that he and Heyward FaceTimed for over an hour ahead of Wilson’s decision to join the Steelers.

Seems like the defensive leaders, Cam Heyward, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and T.J. Watt, all talked to Russell Wilson before he decided where he would sign.



Talked to Heyward for over an hour on FaceTime before that decision. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) March 15, 2024

It was reported by Tom Pelissero that Heyward was very influential in Wilson signing with the Steelers, and this puts some clarity onto how Heyward helped get Wilson to make the decision to come to the 412.

Wilson also noted he’s been able to meet with several current and former players, including Pat Freiermuth, James Harrison, and Charlie Batch. He also said that he and Ben Roethlisberger have a great relationship.

Wilson also highlighted the urgency the team feels to end the playoff drought, and that the challenge won’t be easy, but they’ll work to be the best versions of themselves.