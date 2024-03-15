Steelers trade QB Kenny Pickett to the Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded former first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles in what ESPN’s Adam Schefter is calling a “pick swap.’

The Steelers will be getting the No. 98 pick and two 2025 seventh-round picks while the Eagles get Pickett and the 120th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Steelers get pick No. 98 and two 2025 7th-round picks.



Eagles get QB Kenny Pickett and No. 120.



It's a similar value to Washington got for Sam Howell.

Pickett was selected with the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He went 14-10 as a starter with the Steelers, throwing 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 24 starts.

The Steelers signed former Seahawks and Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year deal, and he was introduced today, holding his introductory press conference. In doing so, he texted Kenny Pickett and said he looks forward to the competition. Instead, Pickett gets dealt to Philadelphia and Pittsburgh will now look to bring in two other backups for Wilson as the offseason rolls on and we get closer to the NFL Draft.