Steelers trade for QB Justin Fields

What a wild 24-hour period for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Just a day after trading former first round quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles, and less than a week after announcing the intent to sign FA Russell Wilson, the team has traded for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Steelers are trading a 2025 conditional sixth-round pick that can become a fourth round pick based on playing time.

Trade condition update: The 2025 6th-round pick that the Steelers traded to the Bears for Justin Fields will become a 4th-round pick if he plays in 51 percent of the plays this season, per source. https://t.co/mwHyivli7I — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2024

There had been plenty of rumors that Fields could be headed to Pittsburgh after the Bears landed the No. 1 overall pick and top quarterback prospect Caleb Williams within hands reach.

Like Wilson, who just signed a one-year, veteran minimum deal after a tenuous two-year tenure with the Denver Broncos, Fields has had plenty of ups and downs with the Bears since drafted 11th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. However, he’s shown plenty of flashes during his tenure in Chicago, boasting a 4.8% touchdown rate over the past two seasons to Pickett’s 1.8%, with an additional 1,800 rushing yards and 14 scores on the ground to top off his production as a passer. Fields averaged a career high 197.1 pass yards per game in the 2023 season.

Brooke Pryor of ESPN confirms the plan is for Wilson to start, while Fields plays as his backup to learn from him.