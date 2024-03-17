Justin Fields choose Steelers over other suitors

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been incredibly active since the new league year began, pulling off three trades in the span of a week.

The latest trade took place on Saturday when Pittsburgh acquired another quarterback, trading for former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. While the market seemed very dry for Fields, new information shows that he had more suitors than originally though.

According to Ian Rapaport, the Bears had “at least four additional teams” inquiring about trading for Fields, and they let the young quarterback choose where he wanted to go- he chose Pittsburgh. Bears’ general manager Ryan Poles made it clear that the organization wanted to do right by Fields, and they did just let by allowing him to choose his next team.

Important note on the Justin Fields trade: At least four additional teams inquired about trading for Fields, but Fields’ representation asked for him not to be traded there. He wanted the #Steelers, and the #Bears did right by him. https://t.co/jE65yV0jzm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2024

Fields was a three-year starter for the Bears after being drafted 11th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. In those three seasons, he has accumulated 54 total touchdowns and established himself as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league with over 2,200 yards on the ground.