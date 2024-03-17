 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Justin Fields choose Steelers over other suitors

The newest Steeler chose to come to Pittsburgh

By Jarrett Bailey
Chicago Bears v New York Giants Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been incredibly active since the new league year began, pulling off three trades in the span of a week.

The latest trade took place on Saturday when Pittsburgh acquired another quarterback, trading for former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. While the market seemed very dry for Fields, new information shows that he had more suitors than originally though.

According to Ian Rapaport, the Bears had “at least four additional teams” inquiring about trading for Fields, and they let the young quarterback choose where he wanted to go- he chose Pittsburgh. Bears’ general manager Ryan Poles made it clear that the organization wanted to do right by Fields, and they did just let by allowing him to choose his next team.

Fields was a three-year starter for the Bears after being drafted 11th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. In those three seasons, he has accumulated 54 total touchdowns and established himself as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league with over 2,200 yards on the ground.

