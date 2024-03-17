Report: Steelers to meet with WR Mike Williams

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in need of receivers.

After trading Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, the Steelers are incredibly thin at the position. While they signed Van Jefferson, they need a legitimate perimeter starter opposite of George Pickens. Well, it appears they may be ready to address that.

According to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report and Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Steelers are scheduled to meet with former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams this week.

Mike Williams plans to visit the #Steelers this week, source tells @BleacherReport.



Williams’ market has heated up quickly, with visits also planned with the #Jets and #Panthers. pic.twitter.com/j75qZNZuAq — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 17, 2024

Former Chargers’ WR Mike Williams is scheduled to visit this week with the Jets, Panthers and Steelers, per source. Jets up first with Williams arriving Monday night.



Also, with the Chargers having traded WR Keenan Allen, they also are interested in bringing back Williams. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2024

Williams also has visits scheduled with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers. He has spent all seven years of his career with the Chargers. he is coming off a year in which he missed 14 games due to injury. He has two 1,000 yard seasons in his career, coming in 2019 and 2021. In 2022, he caught 63 passes for 895 yards and four touchdowns.

Williams is a former first-round draft pick out of Clemson.