Steelers re-work CB Donte Jackson’s contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired cornerback Donte Jackson from the Carolina Panthers in the deal that sent wide receiver Diontae Johnson to Carolina.

According to Over the Cap, Jackson’s new deal takes his salary down from north of $10 million to $6 million with a $4.75 million signing bonus.

The move frees up more cap space for the Steelers to continue to be active as free agency treks on. They have already been arguably the most active team in the NFL when it comes to signings and trades. Pittsburgh has already inked linebacker Patrick Queen to the largest external free agent deal in team history. They’ve also signed quarterback Russell Wilson and safety DeShon Elliott, and made another splash by trading for quarterback Justin Fields.

Pittsburgh is also scheduled to meet with free agent wide receiver Mike Williams. Williams does have a connection with the Steelers, as new quarterbacks coach Tom Arth was the Chargers’ pass game specialist from 2022-23. There hasn’t been a dull moment this offseason with the Steelers, and more moves are almost certainly coming.