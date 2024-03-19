Brandon Aiyuk teases Steelers fans with X post

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been wheeling and dealing since the beginning of the new league year.

They’ve acquired the likes of Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and Patrick Queen, while simultaneously trading away Diontae Johnson and Kenny Pickett.

And guess what? They may not be done.

San Francisco 49ers star receiver Brandon Aiyuk hasn’t posted on X in nearly a year, but he took to the social media platform and posted at Mike Tomlin, joking that fans have noted they look alike.

@CoachTomlin they saying we twins. What you think ? — BA (@THE2ERA) March 19, 2024

Zachary Smith, host of Steelers Afternoon Drive for Steelers Now posted a photo on X of Tomlin and Aiyuk side-by-side that gained traction and likely caught the eye of the star receiver.

It just feels right. Make it happen pic.twitter.com/aD4YNY1Ydu — Zachary Smith (@ZacharySmithPGH) March 19, 2024

The Steelers are in the market for a receiver after the aforementioned Johnson trade, and Aiyuk would certainly be a welcome addition. He is one of the NFL’s top receivers and is coming off a season in which he averaged nearly 18 yards per catch for over 1,300 yards and seven touchdowns en route to helping the 49ers appear in their second Super Bowl in five years.

The Steelers are set to meet with former Chargers receiver Mike Williams on Thursday, but if a trade for Aiyuk can be swung, it’s something they should absolutely pull the trigger on.