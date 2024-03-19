Steelers WR target Mike Williams signs with Jets, will Pittsburgh pivot to Aiyuk?

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a visit scheduled on Thursday with former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams. That will no longer be taking place.

Williams is signing with the New York Jets on a one-year deal worth up to $15 million.

Sources: Former #Chargers WR Mike Williams is signing with the #Jets on a 1-year deal worth up to $15M, another weapon for Aaron Rodgers. He’s on a visit there today. pic.twitter.com/Ob8EZDTvkV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2024

Williams is coming off an ACL injury and only played in three games in 2023. When healthy, though, he is a very reliable deep threat, and Aaron Rodgers will enjoy having his services.

The Steelers now have to pivot and turn their attention to another receiver to bring in. Rumors today have been swirling around San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Should that be whom the Steelers want, it’s likely to cost them a somewhat hefty trade package. As Nick Farabaugh of Steelers Now pointed out, A.J. Brown was traded for a first and third-round pick, and it’s possible that Aiyuk could garner a similar package.

A.J. Brown cost a first and a third when the Titans traded him to the Eagles back in 2022.



That's probably, and I stress these next two words, at least a similar package to what the 49ers are looking for in this deal. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) March 19, 2024

However, teams haven’t been getting big returns for receivers this offseason. Jerry Jeudy was traded for a pair of day-three draft picks, and the Steelers themselves traded Diontae Johnson for a sixth-round pick and Donte Jackson. Aiyuk is better than both Jeudy and Johnson, and he is better than anyone the Steelers would draft at the position, but how much would he really go for, and would the 49ers be willing to move on? Regardless, the Steelers will certainly be bringing in more new faces at the receiver position. How and when they’ll do it is yet to be determined.