Report: Steelers interested in trading for Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for a cornerback. So much so that it is very possible they address the position in the first round of the NFL Draft. That may not be necessary, though, should their wishes become fulfilled.

According to Nick Farabaugh of Steelers Now, the Steelers are interested in trading for Kansas City Chiefs star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have expressed interest in Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, a league source in Indianapolis told Steelers Now. Pittsburgh believes they need to upgrade their cornerback room, and the team sees Sneed as one of the top potential fits. The Chiefs’ asking price is at least a second-round pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Dianna Russini of The Athletic have reported and sources confirmed to Steelers Now. Kansas City has informed Sneed that they will franchise tag him, unless the sides can work out an arrangement on a long-term contract. If the Chiefs can’t sign Sneed, they play to tag and trade him according to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher-Report.- Nick Farabaugh, Steelers Now

Should the Chiefs only be want a second-round pick in exchange for the services of Sneed, several teams will be on the phone. Even if Pittsburgh has to throw a day-three pick or a player into the deal to sweeten the pot, a cornerback tandem of Sneed and Joey Porter Jr. would instantly become the best in the NFL.

Sneed allowed just a 55.9 passer rating when targeted in 2023 while nabbing two interceptions en route to helping Kansas City win their second consecutive Super Bowl.