Steelers hire Anthony Midget as assistant secondary coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers are far from done with their offseason moves, and have made another addition. This time, though, it is to their coaching staff.

The Steelers hired Anthony Midget as their assistant secondary coach, the team announced Wednesday morning,

Midget had a brief career in the NFL. he was a fifth round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2000 out of Virginia Tech, and eventually ended up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers through 2001 before beginning his coaching career as an assistant coach at Lake Worth High School in Florida.

He became a graduate assistant at Virginia Tech in 2007 before making the move to Georgia State as their defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator. He became Penn State’s safeties coach in 2013, and landed his first NFL job in 2014, as Bill O’Brien took him to Houston to be the Texans’ assistant secondary coach from 2014-17. He became the head secondary coach from 2018-19 before becoming the Tennessee Titans’ defensive backs coach from 2020-22. Now, he joins the Steelers staff.