Steelers CB James Pierre signs with Commanders

A member of the Pittsburgh Steelers is saying goodbye, according to The Athletic’s Ben Standig.

The Commanders are expected to sign free agent CB James Pierre, per source. Primarily a reserve/special teams contributor, the 4-year vet made the Steelers as a 2020 UDFA.

Pierre, 27, has missed just one game for the Steelers in the past four years after signing a contract in undrafted free agency in 2020.

The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly wrote about Pierre and his free agency this spring.

Once a promising young talent, Pierre has been relegated mostly to special teams since getting burned for a couple of touchdowns by Tee Higgins and benched in 2021. Pierre played only 26 defensive snaps last year compared to 269 special teams snaps.

Now, Pierre gets a fresh opportunity with the new-look Washington Commanders, who are hoping to move away from the doldrums of the NFL standings.