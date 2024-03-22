 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers deploy the whole brigade to Michigan’s pro day

Another pro day well-represented by the black and gold.

By Kate Magdziuk
Wide receiver Roman Wilson #1 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl Game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 1, 2024 in Pasadena, California. Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing their tour to scout the top prospects of the 2024 NFL Draft. This week’s main stop? Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The Steelers have, once again, deployed a barrage of their top evaluators, including GM Omar Khan and HC Mike Tomlin, as well as new OC Arthur Smith and third-year DC Teryl Austin to Michigan’s pro day, Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy shared Friday.

This marks the second college pro day that the Steelers had the full barrage of top coaches, as well as their GM, the other being Georgia’s pro day in mid-March.

Pittsburgh joined the Miami Dolphins as the only other NFL team with that combination of coaches at the Wolverines’ pro day.

Pro Football Focus has six Michigan prospects ranked within the top 100 on their 2024 NFL Draft Big Board, including the following:

  • QB J.J. McCarthy (No. 28)
  • CB Mike Sainristil (No. 36)
  • WR Roman Wilson (No. 47)
  • DI Kris Jenkins (No. 60)
  • LB Junior Colson (No. 66)
  • RB Blake Corum (No. 75)

Given their current needs at cornerback, wide receiver and depth on the defensive line, their level of representation at the Wolverines’ pro day makes a lot of sense. Wilson, in particular, could be a candidate for their second-round pick after a standout season with Michigan, posting 789 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior. He’d previously been reported to have met with the Steelers already in the pre-draft process.

