T.J. Watt praises Russell Wilson and Justin Fields

Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt was honored at the 101 Awards in Kansas City, being named 2023 AFC Defensive Player of the Year.

While Watt was honored for all he accomplished this past season, the Steelers have been busy in the offseason, and Fox 4 Kansas City asked Pittsburgh’s star defender how he felt about the moves the Steelers made for Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

“I’m excited for both of them,” Watt said. “To be able to have some big-time new faces and some guys who have played at a high level. Especially Russ, a guy who’s won a Super Bowl in the locker room. I’m just hoping I can learn something from those guys, and hopefully show them how things are done in Pittsburgh, as well... I haven’t won a playoff game my whole career there, so I’m open to any type of information where we can continue to get better and hopefully those guys can help us do that.”

Watt continued.

“It’s a tough, competitive league. There’s so much parity, especially just even in our division. You look at all the quarterbacks, I’m just glad that we have one.”

#Steelers fans will enjoy this..



TJ Watt giving his take on the quarterback room with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.



"I haven't won a playoff game since my whole career [in Pittsburgh] so I'm open to any type of information." pic.twitter.com/eTfWSPgadF — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) March 23, 2024

This will be the fourth consecutive season the Steelers have had a new Week 1 starter.