Mike Tomlin: Russell Wilson is the starter, but Justin Fields will get to compete

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback room will look completely different in 2024. Gone are Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph and in come Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

At the NFL league meetings in Orlando, Mike Tomlin was asked about his quarterbacks, as well as naming Russell Wilson the starter right off the bat.

“We’ve been very transparent about the pecking order, at least to start,” Tomlin said. “I just think that provides clarity for all parties involved. Russell is a veteran, man. He’s got a proven process of readiness. He’s been in this league a long time, and he’s capable of rallying troops, receivers, tight ends, and running backs; he’s just got a lot of experience in terms of what it takes over a 12-month calendar. I just think that that’s something that a younger guy like Justin can learn from, and it provides clarity for all parties involved as they do some of the informal things at this time of year. You know, whether it’s coming together to work out in destinations and things of that nature. Rest assured, when it’s time to compete, Justin will be given an opportunity to compete and we’ll allow those guys to sort themselves out. But I thought it was appropriate to describe it in a way for when we get started. Russell’s in pole position, and I think his body of work justifies that. And just from my conversations with Justin, he is excited about working alongside Russell and learning some of those veteran tricks of the trade from behind a guy who has been around for over a decade.”

So while Wilson is in “pole position,” it’s not out of the question that Fields could be the Week 1 starter. Heading into the spring and training camp, though, it’s Wilson’s job to lose.