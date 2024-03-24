Mike Tomlin says Steelers “got some work to do” at center

It’s no secret that the Steelers have a massive hole at center.

After releasing Mason Cole, Pittsburgh doesn’t have a proven veteran on the roster at the position. Nate Herbig has played center, but he is predominantly a guard.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the hole in the middle of the offensive line at the NFL league meetings, and acknowledged that they had some work ahead of them.

“Obviously, we still got Herbig on our roster,” Tomlin said. “But we’ve got some work to do there. Whether it’s continued in free agency and/or the draft, we’ll get something done, obviously, at that position.”

Several centers that were available via free agency have signed elsewhere. Former Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry signed with the Tennessee Titans. Many thought Cushenberry could be on the Steelers’ radar considering he was Russell Wilson’s center in Denver. Former Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz followed Dan Quinn to Washington, and former Titans center Aaron Brewer signed with the Miami Dolphins.

The only realistic veteran available is former Rams center Brian Allen. Connor Williams would be nice, but that is a big risk to take health wise.

Regardless, I’d be surprised if the Steelers didn’t sign a veteran ahead of the draft, as well as use one of their four top 100 picks on the position in the draft.