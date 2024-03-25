Cam Heyward not expected to be limited by offseason surgery

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward dealt with a groin injury all of last season, keeping him out of action for nearly two months.

Heyward had surgery to repair the injury back in February. When asked about Heyward’s surgery at the NFL league meetings, head coach Mike Tomlin said he doesn’t see it hampering him this season.

“I’m not anticipating it to be a factor by the time we get to training camp,” Tomlin said.

Heyward sustained the injury in the Steelers’ Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and didn’t return to action until Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans, which took place on Thursday Night Football. Heyward was usually given the early portion of the week to sit out of practice to ensure he’d be as close to 100 percent as possible by the time Sunday rolled around. The Walter Payton Man of the Year will be 35 by the time the season starts.