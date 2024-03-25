Steelers sign WR Quez Watkins

The Pittsburgh Steelers have seemingly made another depth signing at the receiver position.

The Steelers are signing former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins. The length and financial details are yet to be determined.

Source: Wide receiver Quez Watkins is signing with the #Steelers. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 25, 2024

Watkins appeared in nine games for the Eagles last season, catching 15 passes on 21 targets for 142 yards and one touchdown. He appeared in all 17 games in both 2021 and 2022, totaling 76 catches for 1,001 yards and four touchdowns in that span.

Watkins was drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Southern Mississippi. The Steelers also signed Van Jefferson earlier in the offseason, who spent last season with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in Atlanta with the Falcons.

The Steelers’ current wide receivers room consists of George Pickens, Calvin Austin III, Van Jefferson, and Quez Watkins. Other noteworthy veterans that will be competing for a roster spot include Denzel Mims, Marquez Callaway.