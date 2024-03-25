Steelers sign QB Kyle Allen, DL Dean Lowry

The Pittsburgh Steelers have seemingly completed their quarterback room.

Pittsburgh is signing former Buffalo Bills quarterback Kyle Allen. The Steelers also signed defensive lineman Dean Lowry.

The #Steelers have agreed to terms with QB Kyle Allen and DL Dean Lowry, per GM Omar Khan. — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) March 25, 2024

Allen backed up Josh Allen in Buffalo last season. Prior to that, he spent 2022 with the Houston Texans. Allen was signed by the Panthers as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Texas A&M. He started 12 games for the Panthers in 2019 in relief of an injured Cam Newton where he went 5-7 as a starter, throwing for 3,322 yards, 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He joined former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera in Washington in 2020 where he started four games, throwing four touchdowns to just one interception. Overall, Allen has appeared in 30 games and started 19. He has 26 career touchdown passes to 21 interceptions.

Lowry is entering his ninth season in the NFL. He spent his first seven years with the Green Bay Packers from 2016-22 before spending 2023 with the Minnesota Vikings. He played in only nine games last season due to injury. From 2019-21, he didn’t miss a game. He’ll be a welcome depth piece for the defensive line.

With three quarterbacks now on the roster, it’s hard to imagine the Steelers using a draft pick on a quarterback this season. This could also reiterate their complete faith in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, with the hopes that Fields could be the future at quarterback.