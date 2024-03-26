NFL adopts Steelers’ proposal to push back trade deadline

Several rule changes have been put into affect by the NFL. One of which will see the trade deadline get moved to the Tuesday following Week 9, which was a rule change proposed by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Since 2012, the trade deadline was set for the Tuesday following Week 8. Prior to that, the deadline was scheduled for after Week 6.

NFL owners voted today to approve a trade deadline that now will be pushed back one week, until the Tuesday after the Week 9 games. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2024

This gives teams an extra week to determine whether they are buying or selling at the NFL’s mid-season point.

On top of the NFL trade deadline being pushed back one week, the league is also adopting the XFL kickoff. The ball will still be kicked from the opposing 35 yard-line, but the rest of the kicking team’s players will line up at the receiving team’s 40 yard-line. The receiving team will line up at their 35 yard-line. No players can move until the ball is touched by the returner. The goal in this is to have more returns, as the NFL saw returns on just 22 percent of kickoffs last season.

Huge changes coming to the NFL kickoff: Owners have voted to go with a new format for kicks, per sources. I explain what that means for the kickoff here… it’s going to look VERY different. pic.twitter.com/c2WDjdV0iY — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) March 26, 2024