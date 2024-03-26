Steelers sign RB Cordarrelle Patterson

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed yet another free agent.

Pittsburgh is signing running back Cordarrelle Patterson to a two-year deal, per Adam Schefter.

Former Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson reached agreement on a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per sources. Patterson reunites with his former HC Arthur Smith. pic.twitter.com/e6KKF2QZKh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2024

According to Ian Rapaport, the deal is for two years and worth $6 million.

Patterson is coming off a year in which his usage went down after the Falcons drafted Bijan Robinson. However, in 2022, he rushed for eight touchdowns with the Falcons, and ran for six in 2021.

The four-time Pro Bowler joins the Steelers on the day that the NFL announced it would be adapting the XFL kickoff, which will see a large growth in kickoff returns. Expect Patterson to be used in that regard, as he has nine career kickoff returns for touchdowns.

In terms of what his role will be in Arthur Smith’s offense, Patterson is a guy that can play both running back and receiver, and we’ve seen firsthand how much of a playmaker he can be under Smith.