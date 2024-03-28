Steelers free agency grade roundup: How did Omar Khan do in 2024?

With the main portion of free agency in the rearview mirror, NFL analysts across the mediasphere have taken part in the time-honored tradition of grading free agent classes. Of course, the true “winners” and “losers” of free agency will not become apparent until each team’s signees actually step foot on the field, but it’s still worth taking a look at how Steelers GM Omar Khan’s second offseason haul of free agents is perceived across the internet.

The grades below are meant to encompass all the Steelers’ offseason moves up to the point of each article’s publication, even if the individual blurbs may only mention one to two players. The dates of each reference article is included, as not every publication has factored the Steelers’ latest moves into their grades.

Brad Spielberger of PFF (3/14)

We called our shot here on Queen becoming the next Tremaine Edmunds type signing, a fourth-year breakout of sorts — carrying over a strong second half of 2022 — who earned Pro Bowl honors as a former first-rounder. However, Pittsburgh was able to anchor this deal to the other upper mid-tier linebacker deals signed this offseason instead of closer to the true top of the market. Queen is a great fit alongside Elandon Roberts, though coverage will be a bit of a concern over the middle, with two disruptive forces coming downhill. And it’s a great value.

Grade: B+

Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Network (3/15)

Wilson, on a league-minimum salary, is good value, but will he move the needle for the Steelers? The same goes for Queen, who signed for less than expected but has rarely been productive unless playing alongside All-Pro LB Roquan Smith. Jackson is a good cornerback, but he was a release candidate. Giving up Johnson and a pick swap for a marginal CB upgrade was a mistake.

Grade: C

Garrett Podell of CBS Sports (3/17)

The Steelers are going all-in this offseason. They completely re-built their quarterback room and will spend just $4.5 million in the process. Pittsburgh will go forward with Russell Wilson as its QB1 after trading Pickett. The Steelers got valuable insurance behind Wilson in Fields, who was had for a 2025 sixth-round pick that will turn into a fourth-rounder if Fields plays 51% of the team’s snaps this season,. Pittsburgh solidified the middle of their defense by signing Queen, a Pro Bowler during his final season in Baltimore. The Steelers’ next move might be at receiver; they’re slated to meet with Mike Williams this week.

Grade: A

Nate Davis of USA Today (3/20)

For the price of $1.2 million (Russell Wilson) and a conditional sixth-rounder next year (Fields), they’ve vastly upgraded their quarterback room, which says goodbye to Mason Rudolph, Mitch Trubisky and former first-rounder Kenny Pickett. TBD how it all shakes out, but the Wilson-Fields combo should give this a team a better opportunity to win in January beyond its nine or 10 regular-season victories. The big money went to Queen (3 years, $41 million), who will attempt to solve a long-running inside linebacker issue but must prove he can be Batman and not just the Robin he was next to Roquan Smith in Baltimore. Also feels like there’s more to be done at receiver than the pickup of Van Jefferson after trading Diontae Johnson to Carolina for Donte Jackson.

Grade: B+

Dan Pizzuta of The 33rd Team (3/25)

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback room will be turned over to Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Those are two low-cost fliers to improve the quarterback play from the Kenny Pickett era. One of them could emerge to impress in Arthur Smith’s offense, but it’s also possible neither is a difference-maker. The biggest financial commitment was to LB Patrick Queen for three years and $13.8 million guaranteed. Queen improved in his final season with the Ravens, but it remains to be seen if he’ll keep that up without Roquan Smith next to him. (...) Pittsburgh still needs help along the offensive line to aid a unit that was about average in pass block win rate last season, especially with Wilson and/or Fields playing behind them. Wide receiver is a need after Johnson was traded. Signing Van Jefferson is not enough to run out along with George Pickens and Calvin Austin. The Steelers could also use another cornerback with Levi Wallace unsigned and Darius Rush penciled in to play the slot.

Grade: C