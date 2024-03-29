Steelers announce dates for offseason program

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced the dates for their 2024 offseason program. This includes OTA’s and mini-camp sessions.

The program will begin on April 15th. The first stretch of on-field OTA’s begins on May 21st, going from May 21-23. The second stretch of OTA’s will be held from May 28-30. The final stretch will be from June 3-6. Mandatory mini-camp will be held from June 11-13.

This will be the first opportunity for new Steelers to have organized team activities as Steelers for the first time. Having the likes of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, as well as whomever the respective draft picks will be, in the building with Pittsburgh for the first time will bring a great deal of excitement and anticipation.

Once the offseason program wraps up, the countdown to training camp will begin, where Behind The Steel Curtain will be on location to provide live reports from Latrobe.